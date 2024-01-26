By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 18:19

Brushstrokes of freedom: 'I Live in the Mediterranean' exhibition. Image: El Corte Ingles.

The exhibition “I Live in the Mediterranean” by artist Xavi Lavida explores the expression of inner freedom through the use of Mediterranean light and colour.

Lavida’s work reflects the idea that individuals are shaped by their experiences and are akin to the colours they choose to paint themselves.

Xavi Lavida is a self-taught, multidisciplinary artist whose paintings are featured in private collections across the globe, including Spain, Canada, France, Portugal, Ireland, Denmark, and South Korea.

With a background in the world of fashion, Lavida’s creations have adorned individuals worldwide.

Transitioning to painting, he sought to overcome the creative and technical constraints of fashion, discovering that the canvas provided a space for him to live out his inner freedom.

The exhibition, titled “I Live in the Mediterranean,” is on display until February 11 at the Cultural Area Room on the first floor of El Corte Inglés Alicante, located on Avda. de Maisonnave, 53, 03003 Alicante.

The artworks showcase Lavida’s exploration of inner freedom through the vibrant hues and light associated with the Mediterranean region.

For more information, individuals can visit the venue in Alicante or contact El Corte Inglés at (+34) 965 925 001.

The location is accessible by tram (Luceros: L1-L2-L3-L4) or bus (1 – 2 – 3 – 5 – 12 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24).

Art enthusiasts and visitors to the exhibition have until February 11 to experience Xavi Lavida’s vibrant and expressive artworks.