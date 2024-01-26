Casa Nordica – It’s a Swedish tradition

By EWN •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 16:28
Indulge in the Swedish Tradition of Semlor at Casa Nordica
In Sweden, the approach of Lent is met with a beloved tradition that warms both the heart and the palate – the Semlor. These delectable almond-paste and whipped cream-filled buns are a seasonal treat, eagerly anticipated and celebrated in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday, also known as Shrove Tuesday. This year, mark your calendar for February 13th to immerse yourself in the delightful tradition of savouring at least one Semla.
For those seeking an authentic Swedish experience, there’s a unique way to enjoy Semlor – place them in a bowl of hot milk and savour each spoonful. The experience becomes a comforting ritual, blending the rich flavours of the bun with the warmth of the milk.
Fortunately, if you find yourself in Fuengirola, there’s a place where you can indulge in the Swedish delight of Semlor. Casa Nordica, a family-run business, brings a piece of Scandinavia to the Costa del Sol. Stocking favorites from Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark, Casa Nordica is your go-to destination for Nordic treats.
Marita, the proprietor, recommends ordering your Semlor in advance to ensure you don’t miss out on this seasonal delight. Casa Nordica is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 19:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, and closed on Sundays.
Make this Fat Tuesday a memorable one by embracing the Swedish tradition of Semlor at Casa Nordica – a haven for Scandinavian delights in the heart of Fuengirola.
Casa Nordica has been established for 25 years and love bringing a little piece of home to all their Scandinavian customers.
Casa Nordica, Fuengirola – 952 199 148
