Celebrate Douglas Days in Teba

By John Smith • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 11:48

Pipers parade through the town of Teba Credit: Douglas Days Facebook

If you have been intrigued by Burns Night and find yourself aligning with Scotland, but are here in Spain, here’s a surprise.

The mountainous town of Teba in Malaga Province turns Scottish every August and you can mix with local people and visitors dressed as Moors, Crusaders or Scots as they celebrate an important event in Medieval History.

Death of Robert the Bruce

The story goes back to 1329, when Robert the Bruce, King of Scotland was dying and on his deathbed gave his loyal knight Sir James Douglas a quest to take his embalmed heart to the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Douglas set off with the heart placed in a silver container which he wore around his neck but in 1330 he docked in Sevilla where he was greeted by Spanish King Alfonso XI of Castile who was trying to throw the Moors out of Granada.

Rather than continue on their quest, Douglas and his men agreed to join the King and rode to take part in the siege of the Castle of Teba where he and his men were lured into a trap and all were killed.

Lead on Braveheart

Tradition says that he threw the urn containing the heart at the Moors and then attacked them shouting “Lead on Braveheart, I’ll follow thee.”

Soon after, the King’s knights captured the castle and the Moors as a gesture of goodwill surrendered the body of Sir James Douglas along with Robert the Bruce’s heart, both of which were returned to Scotland

The heart was buried in Melrose Abbey whilst Sir James’ body was interred in St Bride’s Cemetery in his hometown of Douglas.

Visit the Douglas Days Festival

The Town of Teba which is twinned with Melrose commemorates this this event every year with its famous Douglas Days Festival in August.

So if you fancy discovering the world of proud Scottish tradition mixed with exotic Moorish and Crusader history consider a visit to Teba in August to enjoy markets, parades, the swirl of bagpipes and historical re-enactments.

Spain can proudly boast whole towns which like Teba devote themselves to fascinating themes in order to honour past history which in turn generates tourist activity, helping the community to thrive.