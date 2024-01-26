Cirque du Soleil: new extended dates

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 14:51

Photo: Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil has extended its stay in Malaga with new performances of Alegría.

Tickets for the extra dates are available for Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic production, which will be presented in the Big Top at the Malaga Fairgrounds now from May 31 until June 30.

Thanks to the warm public reception they received after announcing the return to Malaga in 2024, Cirque du Soleil has announced that it is extending its stay with Alegría, its most iconic production, which is being reinvented for a new generation to fall in love with this show and for its long-time lovers to continue to love it as they did on the very first day.

With Alegría, Cirque du Soleil will be touring the country continuously for almost 12 months in 2024. Along with Malaga; Barcelona (from March 20), Alicante (from July 16), Seville (from September 28) and Madrid (from December 4), will be the other cities where you can enjoy this iconic show by the Canadian company.

First premiered in 1994, Alegría has become one of Cirque du Soleil’s most beloved shows, and has now captivated more than 14 million spectators in 255 cities in 40 countries in more than 19 years of touring. Its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, which included the iconic song of the same name, remains Cirque du Soleil’s best-selling and most-played album to date.