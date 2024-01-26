CXM ‘El Fuerte’ draws adventure seekers to Frigiliana!

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 6:09

Conquer heights, embrace nature Image: Shutterstock/ cineuno

GET ready for the thrill of CXM ‘El Fuerte’ (the strong) sporting event in Frigiliana! Commemorating the Memorial Miguel Rodríguez on April 20 and 21, this event promises two unforgettable experiences.

Elevate Your Adventure

On Saturday, April 20, brace yourself for the Vertical Race El Fuerte, a unique opportunity for adrenaline junkies to conquer heights and enjoy a challenge. Then, on Sunday, April 21, the excitement continues with both the Short Route Mini-Fuerte and the Long Route El Fuerte races. Whether you’re an adventurous soul seeking a challenging trek or someone looking for a more relaxed exploration of Frigiliana’s stunning landscapes, these events cater to all levels.

Push Your Limits and Register Now!

Don’t miss the chance to push your limits, connect with nature, and make lasting memories at CXM ‘El Fuerte.’ Join in for a weekend of adventure and natural beauty! Register for this exhilarating experience via the links provided on the Frigiliana Facebook page.

For more Axarquia news and events click here