CXM ‘El Fuerte’ draws adventure seekers to Frigiliana!

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 6:09
Conquer heights, embrace nature
Image: Shutterstock/ cineuno
GET ready for the thrill of CXM ‘El Fuerte’ (the strong) sporting event in Frigiliana! Commemorating the Memorial Miguel Rodríguez on April 20 and 21, this event promises two unforgettable experiences.
On Saturday, April 20, brace yourself for the Vertical Race El Fuerte, a unique opportunity for adrenaline junkies to conquer heights and enjoy a challenge. Then, on Sunday, April 21, the excitement continues with both the Short Route Mini-Fuerte and the Long Route El Fuerte races. Whether you’re an adventurous soul seeking a challenging trek or someone looking for a more relaxed exploration of Frigiliana’s stunning landscapes, these events cater to all levels.
Don’t miss the chance to push your limits, connect with nature, and make lasting memories at CXM ‘El Fuerte.’ Join in for a weekend of adventure and natural beauty! Register for this exhilarating experience via the links provided on the Frigiliana Facebook page.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.