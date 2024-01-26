By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 10:14

El Campello's tourism thrives: 26.70% Increase in summer visitors. Image: Ayuntamiento de El Campello.

In 2023, El Campello experienced a notable increase of 26.70 per cent in summer visitors.

The visitors averaged a stay of 7.68 days with daily expenditures of €204.81 per person.

The City Council is optimistic that these figures can be exceeded in 2024, focusing on cultural and sporting events to extend the tourism season well into the fall.

The data provided by Mayor Juanjo Berenguer and Councillor for Tourism, Marisa Navarro, highlight the significant growth in accommodation options, reaching 12,212 places in 2023, particularly in tourist rental homes, which now total almost 1,800 units.

These homes hosted 108,435 visitors during the summer months, with a notable presence of visitors from the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.

To further improve tourism results, the Council is emphasising a calendar of events that encompass cultural, sports, and musical activities, positioning El Campello as a family-friendly destination.

The tourism campaign for 2024 will focus on promoting these events, and it will be disseminated through various channels, both physical and virtual.

The campaign will carry a dual slogan, combining the well-established “Smile, you are already in El Campello” with the new phrase “The Meeting Place,” reinforcing the idea of a preferred destination for an unforgettable holiday.