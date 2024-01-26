Elche's economic landscape: Soaring services sector.

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Jan 2024
In Elche, the services sector comprises over 40 per cent of the total number of companies.
The figures break down to 7,380 firms out of the 16,275 companies registered in activity throughout 2023.
The types of activities dominating the sector include commerce, transport agencies, and hospitality, with a total of 5,904 companies.
Personal services are also thriving, with businesses such as beauty and massage salons, gyms, tattoo centres, and laundrettes, among others, accounting for 1,476 establishments.
While there is an upward trend in companies focusing on personal care, there has been a regression of 10 per cent in commerce or hospitality, following a similar pattern observed in other major cities.
The increase in registrations of companies in personal care areas over the past decade is 40 per cent, according to the Central Business Directory (DIRCE) prepared annually by the National Institute of Statistics.
However, it is emphasised that finding stability in the jobs generated in the sector is crucial.
The association of service companies in Elche and the region (AESEC), with about 200 members, notes that in the last quarter of 2023, the tertiary sector generated the most Social Security registrations, coinciding with the Christmas campaign.
