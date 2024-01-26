Fight night: Rincon de la Victora kickboxing showdown

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 20:00

Kickboxing warriors collide Image: Shutterstock/ KlingSup

IN a thrilling event promising a host of kickboxing matches, the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council, in collaboration with Gym Pitu, is gearing up to host the Night of the Fighter on February 24 at the municipal pavilion Rubén Ruzafa in Torre de Benagalbón.

Elite Kickboxing Spectacle: 40 Fighters Battle for Andalucian Glory

The night will feature 40 kickboxing fighters from various provinces of Andalucia, including Córdoba, Cádiz, Sevilla, Jaén, and Málaga, with two standout local representatives. This event will see the Professional Andalucian title contested in the 70 kg K1 category, with a coveted belt up for grabs.

Mayor Francisco Salado highlights the importance of backing sports competitions that draw local and visiting audiences. ‘This event diversifies the municipality’s activity calendar and solidifies its position in the national sports events calendar,’ said the mayor.

Tickets Available Now: Don’t Miss the Night of the Fighter!

The match, featuring athletes over 18, promises a unique opportunity to witness the skill of these elite athletes. Tickets for the Night of the Fighter are available at Gym Pitu and at the door on the day of the event. It kicks off at 5:30 PM, offering spectators thrilling competitions in the world of Kickboxing and K1.

For more Axarquia news and events click here