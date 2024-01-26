By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 14:10

Flavours unleashed: Pinoso's culinary extravaganza. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

The XXIII Mostra de Cuina del Pinós, a gastronomic event in Pinoso, has now been presented by the Town Hall.

It has been confirmed that the event will feature the participation of four restaurants: Alfonso, El Timón, La Torre, and El Poli.

The cuisine competition is scheduled to take place from February 20 to 25.

During these nine days, the participating restaurants will offer a variety of dishes, showcasing the renowned Pinoso cuisine, along with sausages, wines, and pastas.

This year, the event is sponsored by the Italian chef Ferdinando Bernardi, known for his work at Casa Bernardi in Benissa.

The mayor of Pinoso highlighted the excellent professional career of Chef Bernardi, who has contributed to the local gastronomic scene.

During the Town Hall’s presentation, Chef Bernardi wowed with a culinary demonstration showcasing a dessert that incorporated the traditional Peruvian pine nut with seasonal ingredients such as pumpkin.

The lucky attendees had the opportunity to have a taster of the chef’s famous dessert.