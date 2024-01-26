By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 14:10
Flavours unleashed: Pinoso's culinary extravaganza. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.
The XXIII Mostra de Cuina del Pinós, a gastronomic event in Pinoso, has now been presented by the Town Hall.
It has been confirmed that the event will feature the participation of four restaurants: Alfonso, El Timón, La Torre, and El Poli.
The cuisine competition is scheduled to take place from February 20 to 25.
During these nine days, the participating restaurants will offer a variety of dishes, showcasing the renowned Pinoso cuisine, along with sausages, wines, and pastas.
This year, the event is sponsored by the Italian chef Ferdinando Bernardi, known for his work at Casa Bernardi in Benissa.
The mayor of Pinoso highlighted the excellent professional career of Chef Bernardi, who has contributed to the local gastronomic scene.
During the Town Hall’s presentation, Chef Bernardi wowed with a culinary demonstration showcasing a dessert that incorporated the traditional Peruvian pine nut with seasonal ingredients such as pumpkin.
The lucky attendees had the opportunity to have a taster of the chef’s famous dessert.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.