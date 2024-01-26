French farmers’ protest sparks Spanish worries

By John Ensor •
Published: 26 Jan 2024
As tensions escalate, French farmers are on the brink of bringing Paris to a standstill. The disruption is widespread with several roads near the Spanish border already cut off.
Blockades by French farmers have already led to disruptions on key transport routes. The French government has advised against unnecessary travel on their roads due to the protests, which are gaining momentum across various sectors.
On Friday, January 26, protests have caused significant disruptions, notably on the AP-7 motorway at the Spain-France border near La Jonquera.
The French authorities have also blocked the A-9 in both directions at El Pertus. Spanish authorities are closely monitoring the situation while they await French President Emmanuel Macron’s response to the escalating tensions.
Spanish transporters have urgently requested government intervention. As Nuria Lacaci, General Secretary of the Association of Shippers of Spain (ACE), stresses, ‘This not only generates delays and economic losses, but also puts the safety of our drivers and the integrity of our operations at risk.’
This agricultural unrest isn’t confined to France. The Netherlands, where the rural revolt began, faces its own challenges. The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to slash greenhouse gas emissions, attributing half of the nitrogen emissions to these farms.
This move, the farmers argue, could force many out of their livelihoods. In the Netherlands, the situation has even led to the formation of a new political party, reflecting the growing influence of rural movements across the European Union.
With the European elections just four months away, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has met with farmers in an attempt to quell the unrest.
The farmers’ plight, a symbol of broader European discontent, is poised to play a significant role in the upcoming elections. As Europe grapples with these pressing issues, the question remains: How will this agricultural upheaval shape the future of Europe?
