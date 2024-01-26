By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 16:58

'Vive Fuengirola con Amor' Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall and the town’s traders are promoting a new edition of ‘Vive Fuengirola con Amor’ (Live Fuengirola with Love), which this year will be held from February 12 to 18.

Isabel Moreno and Francisco Javier García Lara, councillors for Fiestas and Commerce, respectively, explained that the programme for this initiative is being finalised however, establishments interested in participating can join by sending an e-mail with their proposals or suggestions to comercio@fuengirola.org.

“February is the month in which we celebrate Valentine’s Day and for the third time we are organising ‘Vive Fuengirola con Amor’ in our town. To do this, we are finalising the extensive programme of activities that will take place from February 12 to 18, so that we can enjoy the different forms of love in our city,” said Moreno, who encouraged everyone to attend the various activities.

García Lara asked that the shops in the town join this initiative, as they are, “a fundamental part of the life of Fuengirola”. The councillors invited everyone to join in this activity by sending suggestions and initiatives that can enrich this event and thus improve business in the town.

Traders are also encouraged to use the public thoroughfare during the festival, to take clothes racks out onto the street, to offer discounts and promotions on items from previous seasons that are affordable and eye-catching. “Anything you can think of you can send us an email to comercio@fuengirola.org so that we can give the corresponding authorisation”.

To conclude, García Lara invited the town’s traders “to join this new edition of ‘Vive Fuengirola con Amor’ and to send us any kind of initiative to the Commerce Department, which will be delighted to work with all of them”, said García Lara.