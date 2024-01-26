Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolás Reyes at Starlite

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The Gipsy Kings will perform at Starlite in Marbella on Friday July 19 with their guitarist and leader Nicolás Reyes at the front, to once again captivate the audience with their unmistakable style in which they mix flamenco, pop and Latin rhythms.
It has been 25 years since the Gipsy Kings captured the world’s imagination with their self-titled debut album, a record that became a genuine phenomenon, certified gold and platinum around the globe, introducing millions of listeners to a unique, irresistible blend of traditional flamenco styles with Western pop and Latin rhythms. Since then, the band has toured virtually non-stop, to the farthest-flung corners of the planet, and sold almost twenty million albums.
In 2014, the band split up, giving rise to two groups that share the rights to their songs, each led by one of the founding brothers. Nicolás Reyes’ band (the other is André Reyes) is the one that will once again fill the Marbella festival with their music.
The Gipsy Kings have spent a remarkable two-and-a-half decades at the top, in a category that’s all their own. Yet in those occasional periods when they aren’t touring, the band members still live with their families in the south of France, the area that defined their identities and their sound.
Nicolás Reyes’ Gipsy Kings, were already at the festival last year and performed to a rapturous audience but now return bringing their unmistakable songs including: “Volare”, “Bamboleo”, “A Mi Manera” and “Djobi Djoba”to the Starlite stage.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
