By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 12:00
Guardamar del Segura enhances walkways and adds footpaths at Vivers Beach. Image: Ayuntamiento de Guardamar del Segura / Facebook.
Guardamar del Segura is actively engaged in the repair and adjustment of walkways on Vivers Beach.
Works also involve the installation of footpaths at the end of Ingeniero Codorniu.
These efforts demonstrate the municipality’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing its beach infrastructure, ensuring a pleasant and accessible environment for residents and visitors.
The improvements to walkways and the addition of footpaths contribute to the overall enjoyment and convenience of the beach area in Guardamar del Segura.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.