By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 12:00

Guardamar del Segura enhances walkways and adds footpaths at Vivers Beach. Image: Ayuntamiento de Guardamar del Segura / Facebook.

Guardamar del Segura is actively engaged in the repair and adjustment of walkways on Vivers Beach.

Works also involve the installation of footpaths at the end of Ingeniero Codorniu.

These efforts demonstrate the municipality’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing its beach infrastructure, ensuring a pleasant and accessible environment for residents and visitors.

The improvements to walkways and the addition of footpaths contribute to the overall enjoyment and convenience of the beach area in Guardamar del Segura.