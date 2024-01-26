Huercal-Overa’s anti-drug program

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 26 Jan 2024 • 20:06

The council of Huercal-Overa Credit: Ayuntamiento de Huercal-Overa

The town of Huercal-Overa in Almeria has over €12,000 euros to prevent the dependencies and addictive behaviours of its residents.

The campaign is named ‘Huercal-Overa against drugs’ and it has received a subsidy of €12,300 from the Government of Andalucia.

The program has been running since 1998, and in 2024 it has planned a schedule of activities and actions that are aimed at preventing and fighting drug addiction and other non-substance addictions, gambling, video games, etc. These activities include prevention workshops with adolescents, health training, and family days.

It is particularly aimed at adolescents and young people in Huercalense society, although older people are also welcomed.

The main objectives are to reduce or alleviate the use of drugs, both legal and illegal and stimulate the involvement and participation of the population in the construction of a healthier city.

Other towns in Almeria inducing Viator, Adra, Vicar and El Ejido also participate in this prevention program.

The Huercal-Overa council stated that: “prevention is a priority and fundamental to avoid certain dependencies and addictive behaviours in our society.”