La Sala: A Hard Day’s Night

Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 19:41
Get ready for a night of timeless classics and iconic tunes as Echoes of The Beatles tribute band, takes the stage at the prestigious La Sala Live Lounge in Marbella on Tuesday March 19.
Step back in time and relive the magic of The Beatles with an electrifying performance that captures the essence of the Fab Four. Immerse yourself in the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll as they flawlessly recreate the legendary sound and energy that made The Beatles a global phenomenon.
Their extensive legacy of remarkable songs and performances in the field of pop revolutionised the musical landscape of the time. The Beatles’ influence endures to this day,
The band Echoes of The Beatles, is made up of musicians from the Costa del Sol, including Mark Connor (John Lennon), John Maddocks (Paul McCartney), Ron Howells (George Harrison) and Mark Bailey (Ringo Starr)Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of music, nostalgia, and pure entertainment.
Don’t miss the chance to sing along to your favourite hits and experience the spirit of The Beatles like never before. This is a musical journey you won’t want to miss – grab your friends, get your tickets, and let The Echoes of The Beatles transport you back to the era of Beatlemania.
Don’t ‘Let it be’ to reserve your spot to ‘Twist and Shout’ in Marbella, ‘Get Back’ to La Sala at: 952 814 145 or via email: reservations@LaSalaBanus.com.
