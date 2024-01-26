Trending:

Minor Earthquake Rattles Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 16:47

Murcia rumbles Image: Shutterstock/ mapush

THE Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN)(The National Geographic Institute) reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre southwest of Puerto Lumbreras, Murcia.

Seismic rumbles in Ricote Also

The tremor, which occurred at 3:19 pm on January 19, was detected at a depth of 5 kilometres. This follows a similar incident on January 18 in Ricote, which also experienced a 1.9 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 2 kilometres. While both events were relatively minor, local authorities and residents remain vigilant, emphasising the importance of earthquake preparedness in the region.

