Minor Earthquake Rattles Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 16:47
Murcia rumbles
Image: Shutterstock/ mapush
THE Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN)(The National Geographic Institute) reported a 1.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre southwest of Puerto Lumbreras, Murcia.
The tremor, which occurred at 3:19 pm on January 19, was detected at a depth of 5 kilometres. This follows a similar incident on January 18 in Ricote, which also experienced a 1.9 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 2 kilometres. While both events were relatively minor, local authorities and residents remain vigilant, emphasising the importance of earthquake preparedness in the region.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
