Music Lovers evening

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 11:33

Photo: Gary Scott Music

Exciting news for music lovers, this Valentine’s Day, get ready for a magical evening at Alhaurín Golf as they present the internationally acclaimed singer Gary Scott.

Gary, who has shared the stage with stars like Ed Sheeran and Leona Lewis, is all set to enchant you on this special day. In his role as musical director with the international touring show “Art on ice” Gary Scott has performed in front of over half a million people as band leader, guitarist, and vocalist with DonnaSummer, Nelly Furtado, The Jacksons, Mick Hucknall and many others.

Enjoy a luxurious 3-course menu in an elegant ambiance, complemented by a welcoming glass of Cava and a selection of fine wine and beer throughout the evening. All this for just €45.

February 14 isn’t just about love, it’s about an unforgettable night of music and dining which starts at 8pm. Book your table now for a romantic and musical Valentine’s Day, call 951 550 000 or email eventos@alhauringolf.com