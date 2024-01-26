News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 6:11
Image: Shutterstock/Daisy Daisy
MABS
DISCOVER great finds at the MABS charity shop in San Javier! Support a worthy cause by shopping there. Follow their social media for exclusive events and sales. Your purchases make a difference. Join us in making an impact!
JOIN FAST in Camposol! Be a hero in your community by becoming a FAST Responder. They are still seeking dedicated volunteers to make a difference. Your help matters. Contact them now to join the lifesaving team! Call 613 645 720.
ON January 28, at 10 am in Bolnuevo, Mazarrón, will host the thrilling X Cross-Trail ‘Calas de Bolnuevo.’ Organised by CD Bahía de Mazarrón and the Sports Department of Mazarrón Town Council, led by María Isabel Carrillo, this event promises an unforgettable experience.
THE Festival of San Antonio was celebrated throughout the Region of Murcia. This unique festival saw the animals and pets of the region blessed. They later took part in processions through their towns as is the tradition on this saints day in Spain.
IN a bid to bolster rural tourism, Cartagena City Council plans to mark a special trail linking 50 rural shrines. Tourism delegate Beatriz Sánchez del Álamo emphasises the commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural and tourist value of the rural heritage.
A recent digital workshop, run by the San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall, to help seniors become more comfortable using recent technology saw the creation of San Pedro TV. San Pedro TV is a YouTube channel created by the seniors for the senior’s community!
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.