News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 6:11

Image: Shutterstock/Daisy Daisy

MABS

DISCOVER great finds at the MABS charity shop in San Javier! Support a worthy cause by shopping there. Follow their social media for exclusive events and sales. Your purchases make a difference. Join us in making an impact!

F.A.S.T

JOIN FAST in Camposol! Be a hero in your community by becoming a FAST Responder. They are still seeking dedicated volunteers to make a difference. Your help matters. Contact them now to join the lifesaving team! Call 613 645 720.

X Cross-trail

ON January 28, at 10 am in Bolnuevo, Mazarrón, will host the thrilling X Cross-Trail ‘Calas de Bolnuevo.’ Organised by CD Bahía de Mazarrón and the Sports Department of Mazarrón Town Council, led by María Isabel Carrillo, this event promises an unforgettable experience.

San Antonio

THE Festival of San Antonio was celebrated throughout the Region of Murcia. This unique festival saw the animals and pets of the region blessed. They later took part in processions through their towns as is the tradition on this saints day in Spain.

Rural Shrines

IN a bid to bolster rural tourism, Cartagena City Council plans to mark a special trail linking 50 rural shrines. Tourism delegate Beatriz Sánchez del Álamo emphasises the commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural and tourist value of the rural heritage.

Senior TV

A recent digital workshop, run by the San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall, to help seniors become more comfortable using recent technology saw the creation of San Pedro TV. San Pedro TV is a YouTube channel created by the seniors for the senior’s community!

