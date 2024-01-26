By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 12:05
Orihuela choir hits the high note at Paris 2024 Olympiad. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
The Gines Perez de la Parra Choir from the Conservatory of Music in Orihuela has achieved a significant milestone.
The Choir have been selected to participate in the Cultural Olympiad during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The choir’s project, named “Air with Air,” which combines music and sport, was selected by an international jury among nearly 20,000 projects.
The Gines Perez de la Parra Choir has been working on the project since August 2023, and it involves a multidisciplinary artistic and cultural programme within the framework of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The choir, representing Orihuela, will contribute to exploring common values such as universalism, inclusion, cultural diversity, and excellence.
The project has also received the Cultural Olympiad label, providing visibility and participation in the dynamics and activities of the Games.
The Gines Perez de la Parra Choir has a long history of international success, having performed in prestigious venues around the world.
The project is seen as a significant achievement for Orihuela and a representation of the city at the Paris Olympics.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.