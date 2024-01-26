By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 12:05

Orihuela choir hits the high note at Paris 2024 Olympiad. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

The Gines Perez de la Parra Choir from the Conservatory of Music in Orihuela has achieved a significant milestone.

The Choir have been selected to participate in the Cultural Olympiad during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The choir’s project, named “Air with Air,” which combines music and sport, was selected by an international jury among nearly 20,000 projects.

The Gines Perez de la Parra Choir has been working on the project since August 2023, and it involves a multidisciplinary artistic and cultural programme within the framework of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The choir, representing Orihuela, will contribute to exploring common values such as universalism, inclusion, cultural diversity, and excellence.

The project has also received the Cultural Olympiad label, providing visibility and participation in the dynamics and activities of the Games.

The Gines Perez de la Parra Choir has a long history of international success, having performed in prestigious venues around the world.

The project is seen as a significant achievement for Orihuela and a representation of the city at the Paris Olympics.