Region of Murcia Surpasses 1.7 Million Visitors

Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 17:13
Murcia celebrates a historic year
IN 2023, the tourism sector in the Region of Murcia achieved a historic milestone, outperforming the yearly target of 1.7 million visitors in its tourist accommodations. This remarkable feat, generating 5.5 million overnight stays, establishes tourism as a pivotal force in the regional economy.
The Region of Murcia experienced an increase in foreign tourism, with nearly one million international visitors. Record-breaking international spending, exceeding €1.2 billion, positioned the Region as the Spanish community where visitors extended their stays the most, averaging around 12 days compared to the national average of 7.
Adding to this success, 2023 witnessed positive trends in tourism employment, with 32 consecutive months of growth and creating 2,000 new jobs in just one year.
In light of these historic figures, the Region is actively participating in the International Tourism Fair of Madrid (Fitur) with a comprehensive program of presentations and promotional activities. This initiative aims to create business opportunities for the regional sector and boost the promotion of the Region’s tourism offerings throughout the year.
