Renewed radiance: Aspe’s Basilica nears completion

By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 8:01

Renewed radiance: Aspe's Basilica nears completion. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

The Basilica of Our Lady of Socorro in Aspe is set to complete its refurbishment works, which began at the start of 2024, before the August festivities.

Architect Mariano Cuevas, overseeing the project, emphasised the initial need to protect the structure, followed by addressing internal renovations within the Basilica.

“The undertaking is complex due to the current condition of the roofs and the challenges in accessing various sections,” the architect confirmed.

Between January and July 2024, the renovation will prioritise replacing tiles on the side chapels, transept, and chancel.

Additionally, actions will be taken on the facades of Santa Teresa and Sacramento streets, involving the removal of a uralite downspout.

The overall budget for these improvements is estimated at €150,000.

