Santa Pola’s allure at FITUR: A virtual journey, fossilized wonders, and culinary delights

By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 18:31

Tourism Councillor of Santa Pola, Borja Merino. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola

Santa Pola is actively participating in the 44th FITUR, the International Tourism Fair which is being held in Madrid.

The municipality plans to showcase a variety of presentations and activities aimed at promoting tourism, sustainability, innovation, and collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Santa Pola will offer a 360º immersive virtual tour of the Santa Pola coastline and also present a study by the University of Alicante to enhance the use and enjoyment of the Cape of Santa Pola, featuring a unique fossilised coral reef.

In a bid to promote family tourism, Santa Pola intends to premiere a video of the municipality and promote the region’s gastronomy.

The town also aims to present itself as an attractive destination, captivating visitors with its natural beauty, gastronomy, and cultural offerings.

The activities at FITUR are designed to showcase the town’s unique features and encourage tourists to explore the town and return time after time.