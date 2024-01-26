Santa Pola’s allure at FITUR: A virtual journey, fossilized wonders, and culinary delights

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 18:31
Tourism Councillor of Santa Pola, Borja Merino. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola
Santa Pola is actively participating in the 44th FITUR, the International Tourism Fair which is being held in Madrid.
The municipality plans to showcase a variety of presentations and activities aimed at promoting tourism, sustainability, innovation, and collaboration between the public and private sectors.
Santa Pola will offer a 360º immersive virtual tour of the Santa Pola coastline and also present a study by the University of Alicante to enhance the use and enjoyment of the Cape of Santa Pola, featuring a unique fossilised coral reef.
In a bid to promote family tourism, Santa Pola intends to premiere a video of the municipality and promote the region’s gastronomy.
The town also aims to present itself as an attractive destination, captivating visitors with its natural beauty, gastronomy, and cultural offerings.
The activities at FITUR are designed to showcase the town’s unique features and encourage tourists to explore the town and return time after time.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.