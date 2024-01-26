Social media bully arrested in Valencia

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 15:41

Online bully arrested. Credit: GardiCivil.es

A man who cruelly targeted vulnerable people on an online platform has been arrested, and his social media site closed down.

A report published on Friday, January 26, has brought to light a disturbing exposure of online cruelty and bullying that is hard to believe. The discovery has led the Guardia Civil has apprehend a content creator for harassing vulnerable individuals.

In December 2023, a Valencia-based Serious Mental Disorder Centre alerted the Guardia Civil about a social media influencer creating demeaning videos.

The creator, with a substantial following, targeted people with disabilities, the homeless, and those from racially marginalised communities.

‘If you don’t laugh you lose’

The investigation, named Operation GRUNT, revealed the creator’s practice of filming near the centre. He captured videos of patients during their walks, intending to publicly humiliate them. Efforts to conceal his identity from law enforcement were evident.

Further analysis of his social media profile which boasted 7,979 followers and 76,300 likes, unveiled a broader spectrum of victims.

The offender didn’t just mock individuals with disabilities but also targeted those struggling with substance abuse and belonging to racially discriminated communities. His profile slogan was disturbingly entitles: ‘If you don’t laugh you lose.’

A sinister double life

The 35-year-old crane operator from Benimamet, Valencia, exploited his job to interact with marginalised individuals for his videos.

He also used his vehicle to visit the disability centre. His arrest led to the complete removal of his social media presence.

The man now faces hate crime charges for harassing vulnerable groups. The case has been forwarded to the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 1 of Massamagrell, Valencia.

Digital vigilance: A community responsibility

This case underscores the necessity for digital vigilance and reporting offensive content. The Guardia Civil urges citizens to be cautious online, especially regarding personal information.

Collective awareness and action are vital in combating similar illicit online activities.