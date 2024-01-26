Take part in a coastal cleanup!

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 18:04
Join the green movement
Image: Facebook/Asociación Vecinos Comunidad la MANGA NORTE.
IN a bid to restore the ecological balance of La Manga North, the Neighbourhood Association La Manga Norte extends an invitation for community members to participate in an environmental volunteer activity alongside ANSE, the Southeast Naturalists Association. Collaborating to enhance the ecological state of the entire region, they will gather on Saturday, January 27, from 10 AM to 1 PM at La Caleta de El Estacio.
The primary focus will be the removal of acacia, an invasive species threatening the area’s biodiversity. Additionally, they aim to clean and tidy the surroundings, where native species have been planted to promote reforestation in that area. No prior experience is required—just bring your enthusiasm to contribute and learn!
Don’t miss this chance to make a positive impact on the planet and your community. Join them for a different kind of morning, surrounded by nature and like-minded individuals.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
