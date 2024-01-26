The Mojacar hiking program opens its 2024 route calendar

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 19:38

Discover Mojacar Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

The town of Mojacar has announced the details for the first installment of 2024 for its hiking program.

Designed by the Department of Tourism, these routes will take participants on a cultural journey through the beautiful streets and natural sights of Mojacar. The initiative was first taken in order to promote tourism but many locals of the town have already joined in during the last few months of 2023.

Mojacar resident Stuart Tryne told Euro Weekly News that he attended the last tour on December 30 with his niece and nephew. “I think it’s a fantastic idea, and a great way for people to discover Mojacar, the kids loved learning about the town’s history and secrets.”

Next on the list of these free guided tours, is the one that connects the enclaves of Sopalmo, Bordenares and Granatilla, and the meeting point will be the car park at the entrance to Sopalmo at 10.00am.

The new year has also brought along a new activity which is monthly yoga sessions. The first will be Sunday, January 28 from 11:00am to 12:30pm. Everyone must bring their own mat.

Those interested in participating in these routes must formalize their registration for free at the Mojacar Tourism Office, or in the hotels where they are staying. Alternatively, call +34 950 61 50 25 for bookings and inquiries.