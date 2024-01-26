Todo Ayuda Project Hosts Traditional Barn Dance Fundraiser

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 16:58
Dance the night away
Image: Shutterstock/ Brian A Jackson
THE Todo Ayuda Project, a registered non-profit organisation dedicated to aiding and supporting smaller, local animal welfare initiatives, is gearing up for an exciting fundraising event in Competa. The project focuses on rescuing and rehabilitating animals that have been abandoned, neglected, or abused.
Their next fun-filled fundraiser is a traditional Barn Dance, promising an evening of lively entertainment. Attendees can try their hand at classic dances like the Do-Si-Do and the Gay Gordon, whether in longways, square, or a big circle formation. The event, set for Friday, February 16 at The Panty Factory from 7:30 pm, will feature live Music by Mitch and a Tex-Mex buffet.
Tickets are available at Todo Express in Competa, with all profits contributing to the support of local rescues. Join the community for a night of dance, food, drinks, and more, while making a positive impact on the lives of animals in need.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
