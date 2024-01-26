By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Jan 2024 • 9:54

Torrevieja 2024 regatta sets sail with 426 sailors from over 20 countries. Image: Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja.

The Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja 2024 has officially set sail with its launch.

The regatta, scheduled between January 24 and 28, marks the beginning of a new chapter for this international Optimist event, featuring 426 registered sailors from over 20 countries as part of the Optimist Excellence Cup.

The Torrevieja event introduces additional space for sailors, boasting a newly expanded area of 1,100m2, complete with two new exit ramps to the sea.

Euromania Director, Antonio Quesada, expressed pride in Euromarina’s role as a supporter and sponsor of the regatta, emphasising its significance for tourism, the region, and the overall environment.

He highlighted the positive impact of positioning Torrevieja as a city open to sports tourism.

Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja President, Germán Soler, confirmed the significance of the Optimist event, noting it as one of the most important in Spain and Europe.

He highlighted facility expansion for the comfort of the 426 participants from over 20 countries, showcasing the club’s commitment to investing in grassroots sports.