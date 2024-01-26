Vera visits Madrid with ‘stories for life’

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Ignacio Martin Lerma at FITUR Madrid
The town of Vera found itself right in the middle of the capital city Madrid recently, also making an appearance on radio and television stations to promote itself as a destination.
The Council of Vera has programmed a complete media plan in Madrid to set off its latest tourism campaign with bang!
The featured image for the promotion is titled, ‘stories for life’, and stars Ignacio Martin Lerma, the renowned archaeologist and scientist from Vera.
Alfonso Garcia, the Mayor of Vera explained that: “This is a campaign that we launched taking advantage of the framework of FITUR, the International Tourism Fair, in Madrid with the aim of achieving a high ‘qualitative’ impact, approaching a large volume of people in the place where much of the tourism that arrives is concentrated. to our town such as the Community of Madrid.”
He also added that this innovative advertising campaign “will show Madrid residents the charms of our municipality and the different stories they can live in Vera, stories for life, as indicated by the slogan of our new tourism promotion campaign.”
The Councillor for City Promotion, Carolina Perez Gallardo, then stated that, “in Vera we have many and varied attractions, but above all we have an offer based on tourist quality, as it could not be otherwise, in one of the municipalities with the highest per capita income in the province of Almeria. ”
The campaign, which has now been seen by thousands, invites all, from far and wide, to come and create their own ‘stories for life’, in the beautiful town of Vera.
