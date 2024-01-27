By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 9:47

Photo: Côr Meibion Morlais

Final arrangements are being made for this years St. David’s Day event at Plaza Mezquita in Benalmadena so prepare for ‘a day of Welshness’ on Friday March 1.

What a line up there is this year, after many emails, phone calls and a bit of nagging they have a managed to secure a performance by a choir all the way from the Rhondda Valleys in South Wales ‘Côr Meibion Morlais’.

Côr Meibion Morlais traces its history back to 1928. The 35 or so members of the choir are drawn from all ages and occupations: the youngest are under 25 years old, and the oldest over 70. They have plumbers and electricians, company directors and managers, office workers, students, and IT Specialists, all united by a love of singing.

They sing all kinds of music, from opera choruses and religious works to folk songs and jazz to pop songs and Musical Theatre, with most of our concerts including a vibrant selection from all these genres with of course, a strong Welsh bias.

There is also a huge line up of some of the Costa del Sol’s favourite entertainers, all giving up their time for local cancer hospice charity, Fundación Cudeca. The list of acts performing for your entertainment includes: Costa Soul Singers, Ricky Lavazza, Lucy Pardoe, Tony Whitehouse, Wayne Ward, Buddy and The Crickets, Megan Carr, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, Bobbie Bergquist and many more.

It all kicks off at 1pm and will be finishing about 9pm (ish). The Welsh is hoping that you will all come along and support them and have a great time. At the event they will also be selling tickets for the Choir as they will be staging a concert in Arroyo de la Miel at the Casa de la Cultura on March 6 with proceeds once again, going to Cudeca.