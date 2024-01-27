A Tweet-worthy upgrade in San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 22:15

Regional Park Upgrade Image: Shutterstock/ Cristina G.S

IN a bid to create a welcoming environment for visitors and enhance bird-watching experiences, the regional government is undertaking a substantial makeover of the pedestrian access area near the entrance roundabout of the San Pedro del Pinatar Salinas and Arenales Regional Park.

Enhancing San Pedro’s Nature Experience

The project includes an open-air welcome and visitor reception area, which will be integrated into the landscape, functioning as both an introduction point for park-goers on foot and an initial bird observation spot.

Paving the Way for Pedestrians and Birds

María Cruz Ferreira, the regional secretary for Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, emphasised the need for this project due to the park’s proximity to residential areas and high visitor rates. The developments so far include a strategic bird-watching viewpoint, pavement improvement, shading enhancements, road separation with a stone wall, and the installation of interpretative panels.

Benches, Bikes, and Birdsong

Benches will be added near the viewpoint and a new bicycle parking facility. This initiative not only enhances accessibility but also establishes connectivity with the Las Salinas Visitor Centre. Addressing challenges posed by increased human activity, particularly in the summer, these efforts align with the region’s commitment to managing its protected natural spaces

For more Costa Calida news click here