A Tweet-worthy upgrade in San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 22:15
Regional Park Upgrade
Image: Shutterstock/ Cristina G.S
IN a bid to create a welcoming environment for visitors and enhance bird-watching experiences, the regional government is undertaking a substantial makeover of the pedestrian access area near the entrance roundabout of the San Pedro del Pinatar Salinas and Arenales Regional Park.
The project includes an open-air welcome and visitor reception area, which will be integrated into the landscape, functioning as both an introduction point for park-goers on foot and an initial bird observation spot.
María Cruz Ferreira, the regional secretary for Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, emphasised the need for this project due to the park’s proximity to residential areas and high visitor rates. The developments so far include a strategic bird-watching viewpoint, pavement improvement, shading enhancements, road separation with a stone wall, and the installation of interpretative panels.
Benches will be added near the viewpoint and a new bicycle parking facility. This initiative not only enhances accessibility but also establishes connectivity with the Las Salinas Visitor Centre. Addressing challenges posed by increased human activity, particularly in the summer, these efforts align with the region’s commitment to managing its protected natural spaces
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
