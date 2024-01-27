By Kevin Fraser Park •
La La Love You and Isaac Corrales will be at the Bella Festival in Marbella.
The Bella Festival, one of the events included in the programme for this coming summer at the Oasisss Marbella Fest, at the Finca de la Caridad in San Pedro Alcántara, continues to complete its line-up and performances by La La Love You and Isaac Corrales have just been announced. There are still more artists to be confirmed soon.
The Bella Festival returns this year after the success of the last one, which saw artists such as Leiva, Dorian and Arde Bogotá. For 2024, the programme will be headlined by Viva Suecia and Malmö 040, who have now been joined by La La Love You.
The event combines indie with DJ sessions and electronic music, with We Are Not DJ`s and now Isaac Corrales joining the line-up. This second edition of the Bella Festival will take place on Saturday August 3 at the Finca de la Caridad in San Pedro Alcántara. There are still artists to be announced but tickets are already on sale and it will be one of the highlights of the Oasisss Marbella Fest.
