By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 8:23
Blues maestro Dave Specter set to ignite Spain with debut performance in Villajoyosa. Image: Teatro Auditorio de Villajoyosa.
Blues musician Dave Specter is renowned for his contributions to the Chicago music scene.
The artist is set to make his debut performance with his Chicago band in Spain.
Specter, who has been a prominent figure in the music scene since 1985, has gained international acclaim and performed at top venues and festivals across the United States. His musical journey has taken him on tours to 19 countries.
Before establishing his band in 1989, Dave Specter collaborated with blues legends such as Son Seals, The Legendary Blues Band, Hubert Sumlin, Sam Lay, and Steve Freund.
His extensive experience and collaborations have contributed to his status as a key talent in the blues genre.
The performance is scheduled for Saturday, February 9, at 7:00.PM in the Teatro Auditorio de Villajoyosa.
To get more information, visit the auditorium at Calle Concepció Aragonés, 2, 03570 La Vila Joiosa, check the website www.culturalavilajoiosa.com, or contact the venue at (+34) 965 89 42 50.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.