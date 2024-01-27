By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 8:23

Blues maestro Dave Specter set to ignite Spain with debut performance in Villajoyosa. Image: Teatro Auditorio de Villajoyosa.

Blues musician Dave Specter is renowned for his contributions to the Chicago music scene.

The artist is set to make his debut performance with his Chicago band in Spain.

Specter, who has been a prominent figure in the music scene since 1985, has gained international acclaim and performed at top venues and festivals across the United States. His musical journey has taken him on tours to 19 countries.

Before establishing his band in 1989, Dave Specter collaborated with blues legends such as Son Seals, The Legendary Blues Band, Hubert Sumlin, Sam Lay, and Steve Freund.

His extensive experience and collaborations have contributed to his status as a key talent in the blues genre.

The performance is scheduled for Saturday, February 9, at 7:00.PM in the Teatro Auditorio de Villajoyosa.

To get more information, visit the auditorium at Calle Concepció Aragonés, 2, 03570 La Vila Joiosa, check the website www.culturalavilajoiosa.com, or contact the venue at (+34) 965 89 42 50.