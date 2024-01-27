Bye Bye Burger King?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 12:28

Down with the King? Credit: Shutterstock/502429909

One of fast food’s biggest names, who are famous for the slogan ‘have it your way’, may be facing their final days, as many of their establishments continue to close.

In 2023 Burger King announced that as many as 400 locations around the US would shut their doors for good before the end of the year.

The reason behind this seems to be in part due to individual franchise holders financial issues, however other problems, including legal requirements and licensing also hold the blame.

Closer to home, in Almeria, Spain, the Council have ordered the immediate closing of a Burger King restaurant, due to the lack of a municipal building license and the absence of the necessary authorization to open the premises. Sources from the Council explained to a local media station that the establishment has an immediate sealing order and that the only thing left is for the Police, which has already been notified along with Burger King Spain, to execute it.

So, is this really the end for the king of all burgers? How will the public manage without their much loved Whopper?

Euro Weekly News took to the streets of Spain to ask everyday people their opinion of this news.

The first three people spoken to, who were all of Spanish nationality, declared that they would be extremely upset if all Burger Kings were to shut down during 2024. “No way, I eat there at least once a week!” Shouted one. However, when EWN asked Swedish couple Richard and Laura, they looked blankly and responded that: “the world would be a lot healthier if all fast food restaurants would finally disappear!”

However, the majority that were spoken to revealed that although they would perhaps miss Burger King at first, “McDonalds is definitely better”.

What is your verdict? Save the king of burgers at all cost, or happily move along to the better of the two, McDonalds?