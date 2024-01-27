By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 20:56

Calling all cat lovers: La Nucía's cat campaign seeks volunteers. Image: Ayuntamiento de Calpe.

The 2024 Stray Cat Sterilisation Campaign in La Nucía is set to begin in February.

La Nucia’s Animal Protection Department is now open for volunteer registrations.

The campaign seeks altruistic volunteers to assist in transporting cats to designated veterinary clinics for sterilisation.

Those interested can register by phone at (+34) 661 372 931 until February 2.

The La Nucía City Council has allocated €20,000 to support the Stray Cat Sterilisation Campaign in 2024.

Volunteers will be educated on registering as a volunteers, requesting cages, and understanding their responsibilities.

The registration deadline for volunteers is open until February 2.

For inquiries email: proteccionanimal@lanucia.es, or reach out via WhatsApp at (+34) 627 856 711.

Volunteers should be aware that their commitment involves actively participating in feline control and sterilisation tasks using the CER system (Capture, Sterilisation, and Return).

It’s important to note that being a volunteer does not necessarily involve feeding the cats.