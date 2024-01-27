By Anna Ellis •
Calpe takes the spotlight: Successful debut at Nordic Travel Fair. Image: Ayuntamiento de Calpe.
Participating for the first time, Calpe made its presence felt at the Matka Nordic Travel Fair.
Matka is the leading tourist fair in Helsinki and a key event in the Scandinavian market.
The Matka Nordic Travel Fair is the most influential in northern Europe and the Baltic countries, and Finland, in particular, has the highest rate of travel per inhabitant in Europe.
This year, Spain was the partner country at Matka, and the fair brought together a significant number of visitors and exhibitors from various countries.
The focus of Spain at Matka was on responsible travel experiences, gastronomy, and active tourism.
Calpe, with its seasonally adjusted offer, was highlighted as an attractive destination for the Nordic market.
With the opening of direct flights from Helsinki to Alicante by Norwegian and Ryanair, Calpe’s unique features, along with its commitment to sustainable tourism, make it an appealing destination for the Scandinavian market, especially for those seeking experiential, family-friendly, and active trips.
The town’s ability to offer heritage, gastronomy, and outdoor sports outside the summer season positioned Calpe as a key player in the fair.
