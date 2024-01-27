Charity Concert for Ukraine

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 15:55

Photo: Anastasiya Petryshak

On Thursday February 22 at 7.30pm at the Palacio de Congresos of Marbella there is a Charity Concert with the violinist, Anastasiya Petryshak. Tickets are €35 (children under 13 get free admission) with all the proceeds from tickets sales donated to help Ukrainian orphans and children with disabilities in the Kyiv region.

To mark the tragic anniversary of two years since the start of the war in Ukraine, Anastasiya Petryshak returns following her stirring performance last year. Performing in aid of children affected by this terrible humanitarian disaster, disabled and orphaned and desperately in need of aid, Anastasiya takes centre stage to repeat her triumphant performance.

Anastasiya Petryshak shines as a prime embodiment of Ukrainian talent. At the age of five, she embarked on her violin journey and by the time she reached 20 years of age, she was taking to the stage in Italy to perform her solo debut. With her extraordinary talent, dedication, and achievements within the classical music genre she continues to shine all over the world while at the same time raising awareness and gaining support of her beloved home country Ukraine.

Her powerful performances, which encompass symphonies composed by Bach, Vivaldi, and Accolay, evoke a range of emotions which create a deep connection between her and her audiences. It is a testament to her rising fame that she recently played two nights with the legendary Andrea Bocelli at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Both nights were sold out, with over 15,000 people in attendance each night.

The event is hosted by the TulSun Foundation, which has been supporting Ukrainian orphans and the disabled for over six years with much-needed health, educational and future care. So far, their care has touched over 350 children across six social institutions from the Kyiv region.

Last year’s compassion symphony raised an astonishing €14,300, allowing the TulSun Foundation to offer solace and brighter days for even more war-affected children. Concert funds helped children at the Fastiv Training and Rehabilitation Centre and provided vital shelter equipment

This success motivated them to turn this charity event into a tradition. They are seeking your help to make this year’s event even more successful, so they can treat even more children in need. The goal this year is €20,000 which would fund an annual rehabilitation course for children with disabilities in the Kyiv region as part of the ‘Kids & Abilities’ project.

Come for the wonderful music played by a musician at the height of her powers, while knowing you are supporting children in desperate need of your help. All the funds raised by TulSun Foundation go directly to the children, nothing is held back for expenses or payments. Tickets are available at www.universe.com