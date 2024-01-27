By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 16:23
Culinary odyssey with 'Vega Baja del Segura - Your Land and Mine'". Image: Convega.
The Consortium for the Economic Development of Vega Baja (Convega) has created new promotional material for the territory brand ‘Vega Baja del Segura – Your Land and Mine‘.
The promotional pieces include 15,000 copies of a traditional recipe book, another 15,000 units of a guide with gastronomic plans for each season, 20,000 brochures for five cycle routes covering the Vega Baja del Segura, and 36,000 cotton bags with the image of the territory brand.
The material aims to showcase the attractions of the region, featuring gastronomic and active tourism plans for each of the 27 municipalities.
The new material will be distributed at local, regional, and national gastronomy and tourism fairs.
The recipe book features 15 traditional preparations that showcase the region’s flavours and distinctive products from its gardens.
The recipes include flatbread and artichoke salads, salted salads, fried shrimp with sardines, bobbed cod, stew with balls, rice and crust, rice with anchovies and artichokes, three handfuls, vegetable stew, widow’s pot, sailor’s cauldron, cod meatballs, and desserts like almojábanas and pumpkin fritters.
The recipe book aims to highlight the culinary identity of the region.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
