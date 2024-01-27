Daily water intake may ward off dementia

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 17:55

Water: essential for brain health. Credit: goodluz/Shutterstock.com

New research seems to indicate that monitoring one’s daily water consumption could be a key factor in reducing the risk of dementia.

Recently, Dr Angela Rai from The London General Practice shared vital preventative measures against dementia on GB News. Central to her advice was the daily consumption of two litres of water, among other lifestyle adjustments.

Lifestyle changes to combat dementia

Dr Rai emphasized a holistic approach: Engaging in both mental and physical exercises, limiting alcohol, maintaining a balanced diet with ample water intake, cutting down on sugar, stopping smoking, aiming for six to eight hours of quality sleep, socialising, and managing stress.

These recommendations align with studies from the National Library of Medicine, which link dehydration to an elevated risk of dementia.

The crucial role of water in cognitive function

The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation explains that water, comprising 60 per cent of the adult human body, is vital for cellular functions, including those of brain cells.

Insufficient hydration impairs these cells, leading to cognitive issues. This effect is particularly pronounced in the elderly which hastens cognitive decline.

Comprehensive strategies to prevent dementia

Beyond hydration, experts recommend eliminating alcohol for individuals over 65 and certain teas and infusions are also recommended for their potential in reducing dementia risks. Proper sleep is also crucial, lack of it has been linked to a heightened risk of dementia.

Dr Rai advised to look out for early signs of dementia. Warning signs include difficulty remembering names of loved ones or recent events, confusion, and a noticeable decline in short-term memory and concentration.

She advised seeking medical attention promptly, providing calm and empathetic support, and exploring available services to enhance current brain health and decrease the likelihood of future cognitive decline.