Estepona gets ready for the carnival

27 Jan 2024
Estepona will celebrate Carnival with a carnival market, the traditional costume contest, and comparsas and chirigotas (traditional street bands).
From February 9 to 11, the Plaza del Ajedrez will host craft and food stalls, music, a children’s party, competitions, a fire show, a children’s play area, circus acts, archery and workshops.
The programme is as follows:
Friday 9:
5.30pm: Official opening of the Carnival Market. Parade and performance by the street band ‘Ponte una Milnoh’, stilt walkers, circus acts, all leaving from the European Union roundabout towards the Plaza del Ajedrez.
9pm: Music in the Plaza del Ajedrez.
Saturday 10:
11am: Opening of stalls at the Carnival Market.
Midday: Children’s Party ‘CHIQUI POP’, with the performance of an Animation Group, and fancy-dressparade with prizes for the best costume.
2pm: Street band perfromances
6pm: Traditional ‘burial of the sardine’ at La Rada beach (Post Office area). The procession will leave from the Plaza del Ajedrez.
9.40pm: Fire Show.
10pm: Music in the Plaza del Ajedrez.
Sunday 11:
12.30pm onwards: Circus acts
The Town hall encourages everyone to put on their fancy dress costumes and join in the fun!
