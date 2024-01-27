Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 10:09

CHAPEL DOWN: Increased 2023 sales for Kent-based vineyard

Fizz sells Chapel Down, which produces English sparkling wine in Kent, announced sales of £15 million (€17.5 million) in 2023, a 14 per cent increase as the company nabbed part of champagne’s market share. Turnover had also been assisted by a 12 per cent increase in prices, chief executive Andrew Carter said.

Car sales The Spanish government received €724 million from vehicle registration tax in 2023. This was more than at any time since the outbreak of the covid pandemic, and also the highest figure since the record sum of €1.08 billion charged during the pre-crisis boom year of 2008, tax authority Hacienda’s record showed.

Boohoo move After occupying the post for two years, Boohoo’s chief financial officer Shaun McCabe resigned “with immediate effect” by mutual agreement on January 23. His role in the company, which owns Karen Millen, PrettyLittleThing and Dorothy Perkins. will be taken over by former Betfair and Zoopla executive Stephen Morana.

Long story short Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) is examining documents provided by pharmaceuticals company Grifols, accused of misrepresenting its debts and financial position by short sellers Gotham City Research. The market regulator will also probe whether Gotham City has deliberately spread false information.

Milk run Wincanton, a haulage company founded in 1925 to transport milk, agreed a £765 million (€894.4 million) takeover by a subsidiary of CMA CGA, the French shipping and logistics company. This is owned by billionaire Rodolphe Saade and his family, whose combined wealth is estimated at $9.8 billion (€9,05 billion).

Stat of the week: €30.3 billion was paid out in dividends to shareholders in companies quoted on Spain’s Ibex 35 index in 2023, the highest figure since 2019 and 16.6 per cent up on 2022.