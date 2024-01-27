Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 10:09
CHAPEL DOWN: Increased 2023 sales for Kent-based vineyard
Fizz sells Chapel Down, which produces English sparkling wine in Kent, announced sales of £15 million (€17.5 million) in 2023, a 14 per cent increase as the company nabbed part of champagne’s market share. Turnover had also been assisted by a 12 per cent increase in prices, chief executive Andrew Carter said.
Car sales The Spanish government received €724 million from vehicle registration tax in 2023. This was more than at any time since the outbreak of the covid pandemic, and also the highest figure since the record sum of €1.08 billion charged during the pre-crisis boom year of 2008, tax authority Hacienda’s record showed.
Boohoo move After occupying the post for two years, Boohoo’s chief financial officer Shaun McCabe resigned “with immediate effect” by mutual agreement on January 23. His role in the company, which owns Karen Millen, PrettyLittleThing and Dorothy Perkins. will be taken over by former Betfair and Zoopla executive Stephen Morana.
Long story short Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) is examining documents provided by pharmaceuticals company Grifols, accused of misrepresenting its debts and financial position by short sellers Gotham City Research. The market regulator will also probe whether Gotham City has deliberately spread false information.
Milk run Wincanton, a haulage company founded in 1925 to transport milk, agreed a £765 million (€894.4 million) takeover by a subsidiary of CMA CGA, the French shipping and logistics company. This is owned by billionaire Rodolphe Saade and his family, whose combined wealth is estimated at $9.8 billion (€9,05 billion).
Stat of the week: €30.3 billion was paid out in dividends to shareholders in companies quoted on Spain’s Ibex 35 index in 2023, the highest figure since 2019 and 16.6 per cent up on 2022.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.