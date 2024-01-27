French protests causing havoc for Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 16:42

Stock image of protesting French farmers. Credit: prochasson frederic/Shutterstock.com

The protests by French farmers are having a major impact on the lives of Spanish citizens with access roads being closed and even Spanish transporters now being targeted.

The Spanish Government has publicly denounced the recent vandalism targeting Spanish trucks in France, amidst agricultural protests disrupting road traffic and hindering the transportation of goods.

Reportedly, Spanish authorities are closely monitoring the escalating situation in France, and spoke out against the damage inflicted upon their trucks by French farmers. These incidents, involving products like fruit, vegetables, and wine, were described by government sources as ‘absolutely unacceptable.’

Tensions escalate amid agricultural protests

The Spanish Executive is maintaining an ongoing dialogue with French officials, ensuring a steady flow of information for addressing potential issues. This collaboration reflects their commitment to safeguarding international trade routes which are vital for both countries.

January marks a peak in Spanish exports, with France being not only a key market but also a gateway to other European destinations.

The volume of fresh fruits and vegetables exported in January 2023 reached one million, two hundred and forty thousand tons, valued at €1.6 billion.

Impact on road traffic and exports

Disruptions caused by French farmers’ protests in Le Boulou, France, led to significant traffic challenges. On Friday, January, 26, the AP-7 was closed near La Jonquera in Girona, as reported by the Mossos d’Esquadra. Vehicles were rerouted through Figueres on the N-2, while trucks either halted or were directed to parking areas.

The Spanish Government, while condemning the violent actions, respects the right to peaceful protest and free expression. However, the Government ‘fully respects the right to demonstrate and freely express one’s opinion,’ but as long as it is done ‘peacefully, not with violent means or coercion.’

This incident highlights the delicate balance between national protest rights and the sanctity of international commerce, a topic generating increasing attention across Europe.