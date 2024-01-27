By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 17:39

Guadalest: Alicante's gem earns spot on 'The Most Beautiful Towns in Spain' list. Image: El Castell de Guadalest / Facebook

Guadalest, officially known as El Castell de Guadalest, is the only town in the province of Alicante included in the “The Most Beautiful Towns in Spain” list.

The list is created by an association created in 2011 to promote and preserve the cultural and natural heritage of small Spanish towns known for their beauty and charm.

Guadalest, situated amid mountains, boasts a rich history spanning over a millennium.

The town’s iconic 11th-century castle serves as a testament to the diverse cultures that have left their mark on the region, including Muslim and Christian influences.

Over the years, Guadalest has retained its medieval architecture, with whitewashed houses, red-tiled roofs, cobbled streets, and remnants of the ancient castle and walls contributing to its enchanting ambience.

One of the town’s highlights is the panoramic view from the castle, which overlooks the Guadalest reservoir, creating one of the most photographed landscapes in the area.

Guadalest successfully combines its historical essence with modern elements, making it a destination that transports visitors to another time when they pass through the rock-carved door in the town’s walls.