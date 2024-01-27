H&M announces major store closures in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 15:00

Image of H&M logo. Credit: Manuel Esteban/Shutterstock.com

Renowned clothing brand H&M has announced plans to close almost 30 outlets across Spain impacting staff and shoppers alike.

The Swedish multinational retailer H&M has recently declared a plan to initiate a collective dismissal process in Spain, impacting 588 employees. This drastic move also entails the shutting down of 28 stores across the country.

In June 2023, amidst wage disputes, 4,000 H&M employees across Spain participated in protests and walkouts. These strikes, especially significant on June 20, 22, and 26, were aimed at securing better pay and working conditions.

Union responses and previous disputes

Unions have been vocal about their disapproval. ‘The H&M workforce deserves an improvement in working and salary conditions,’ they asserted.

This conflict traces back to 2021, with a previous collective dismissal affecting workers’ hours and contracts. The unions highlighted the excessive workload due to understaffing, particularly concerning as sales increased.

H&M cited organizational, productive, and economic factors for these cuts, following a similar process in their Barcelona offices.

Negotiations for the latest round of dismissals are set to commence in September 2024. According to the 2023 Royal Decree, the company must inform labour authorities six months prior to any workplace closure.

The struggle to preserve jobs

CCOO, the union, regards H&M’s current strategy as excessively harsh, advocating for alternatives to job losses. Their aim is to negotiate with H&M to preserve as many positions as possible, in light of the significant cuts already made in 2021.

Hennes & Mauritz AB, established in 1947, is a global fast-fashion icon, known for its affordable, trendy offerings. The company’s focus on sustainable fashion and swift trend adaptation has cemented its status in the industry.