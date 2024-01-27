Marbella parties for carnival

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 10:06

Marbella carnival - the programme Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Carnival will take over the streets of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara during the month of February with a programme of activities full of colour, music and fancy dress.

The Councillor for Festivities, Yolanda Marín, launched the programme events and encouraged citizens to participate in these festivities which, this year, will bring back the carnival group competition, to be held from February 13 to 16.

The councillor also unveiled the poster announcing the Marbella Carnival, chosen by popular vote from more than 50 proposals from 20 Spanish provinces and even from as far away as Mexico.

The Marbella festivities will kick off on February 11 with the children’s opening speech in the Parque de La Represa (12.00 noon), given by Rocío Gil; the election of the Venus, Nymphs and Dios Momo by lottery among the attendees followed by entertainment. From February 13 to 15, the children’s chirigotas (street performers) competition will also take place in the Adolfo Suárez Conference and Exhibition Centre. The winning group will participate in the final of the adult category, scheduled for February 16 at the Teatro Ciudad de Marbella.

Meanwhile, on Saturday February 17, the Parade will begin at 5pm, starting from Avenida Ricardo Soriano, followed by entertainment on the stage located on Avenida Nabeul and performances in the Parque de la Represa at 8.30pm

San Pedro Alcántara

In San Pedro Alcántara the festivities will take place from February 9 to 11. “The programme will cater for all audiences”, said the deputy mayor of Sampedra, Javier García, who was especially grateful for the collaboration of local schools, which will take centre stage in the children’s parade scheduled for February 9, starting at 11am. In the afternoon, at 5pm, there will be a party for the little ones in the Bulevar amphitheatre, where a bar will be set up by the San Pedro Alcántara Carnival Cultural Association and there will be costume competitions and shows.

On February 10 it will be the turn of the Parade, which will run between Avenida Virgen del Rocío and the Plaza de la Iglesia, where the prizes for the fancy dress competition will be awarded and there will be entertainment activities. The culmination will be on Sunday February 11, from midday on the boulevard, with musical performances by local groups.

The full programme is available to download here