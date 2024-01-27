Neater Heaters – a model that will suit everyone

By EWN • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 16:18

Over many years Neater Heaters have become the first choice of many expats living in Spain.

Behind our stylish Scandinavian designs are a modern state-of-the-art convector heater that can match any on the market for economy and efficiency, and beats all the serious competition hands down on price.

The real secret of these heaters is the computer-age technology in the form of extruded aluminium in the construction of the heating element. This material and the design creates a huge surface area for heat transfer, which means more air can be heated for less cost.

Neater Heaters use Convection principals and are designed so that the electricity you put into the heater is converted to heat as cheaply as possible. When you turn on the heater the element warms up rapidly and heats the air around it, this air rises and draws more cold air into the heater. Because the element is extremely efficient and is designed to have a huge surface area a large quantity of air is heated very quickly. If your room has the correct sized heater, it will take about twenty minutes to warm up from cold, after which the heater eases off and works at about two thirds capacity, (depending on various external influences).

Our heaters are not only efficient, effective, and economical, but as you would expect from a Scandinavian product, they are extremely stylish and practical. There is a model that will suit anyone, from the BEHA, (Bluetooth option or Wi-Fi option) and the NEO Wi-Fi, so that you can control your heaters easily via a Wi-Fi APP but still being able to control them manually if preferred, or the trendy original style Neo with digital controls and a choice of colours and if you are limited for wall space then available for purchase are factory designed feet to enable the heater to be freestanding.

However, a few years ago we added the NEO Wi-Fi Compact model. This heater shares the design technology and ethos of the current NEO heaters, but it has two differences: It is much smaller in length, thus able to fit into tighter wall spaces, plus this model has the added bonus of a 2.5 kw version as well.

