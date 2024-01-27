By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 19:02
Ocean Collection
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
Benalmadena is hosting a unique exhibition by Manuel Fernández that blends fashion, art and sustainability at the La Costa exhibition centre. The exhibition called ‘Ocean Collection by Manuel Fernández’, is open to the public free of charge from now until March 31.
Councillor for Culture, Jésica Trujillo, gave details of this exhibition, which includes striking creations for the public, ranging from a mermaid standing guard over a waste-free ocean to details inspired by seaweed and the seabed. Creations such as that of Alfonso Cruz, who uses the underwater technique to paint live underwater scenes, or work by photographer Ouka Leele, ‘Drops of Blood, which stands as a metaphor for the warming of the oceans, representing a serious environmental concern with drastic consequences for marine life.
The exhibition combines art with sustainability and its aim is to raise awareness in future generations about the preservation of the environment.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.