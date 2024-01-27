By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 19:02

Ocean Collection Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

Benalmadena is hosting a unique exhibition by Manuel Fernández that blends fashion, art and sustainability at the La Costa exhibition centre. The exhibition called ‘Ocean Collection by Manuel Fernández’, is open to the public free of charge from now until March 31.

Councillor for Culture, Jésica Trujillo, gave details of this exhibition, which includes striking creations for the public, ranging from a mermaid standing guard over a waste-free ocean to details inspired by seaweed and the seabed. Creations such as that of Alfonso Cruz, who uses the underwater technique to paint live underwater scenes, or work by photographer Ouka Leele, ‘Drops of Blood, which stands as a metaphor for the warming of the oceans, representing a serious environmental concern with drastic consequences for marine life.

The exhibition combines art with sustainability and its aim is to raise awareness in future generations about the preservation of the environment.