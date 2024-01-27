Orquesta Panorama: the most spectacular orchestra in the country

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 20:06

Photo: Facebook / Orquesta Panorama

The Panorama Orchestra arrives in Malaga on Saturday May 4 at 10 pm at the Malaga Forum.

Panorama’s show will last approximately 3 hours. With a very wide repertoire for all audiences and with the most current themes. But what makes it different from almost all orchestras is its ability to connect with the audience and make them get into the show from minute one, jumping, singing and dancing to all the songs to the sound of the band.

The Orquesta Panorama is a musical ensemble from Galicia, Spain. It is one of the most important popular orchestras on the Spanish scene, with an average of 200 performances a year. It is based in Caldas de Reyes.

The Orquesta Panorama made its first performance on Christmas Day 1988, in the municipality of O Rosal, where its eight male members travelled in a van with a sound system. The sign with his name on it was painted on the spot and dried while the orchestra played and the audience danced!

The Orchestra is known for its innovative performances combining music, acrobats, costumes, cutting-edge techniques in light and sound. What started with a single van for all the musicians and instruments has now evolved into seven trailers for the stage and instruments and a minibus for the musicians.

Today the Orchestra tours all over Spain and is considered one of the best orchestras in the whole country. Tickets at just €10 can be bought in advance as this will be a very popular show and can be found through the following, tours, concert, performance link: https://www.enterticket.es/eventos/panorama-malaga-710412