Playful transformations in Rincon de la Victoria

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 22:03
Playground Glow-Up, Baluma awaits!
Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall
THE Rincón de la Victoria Town Council has successfully completed the renovation and expansion of the Mirador El Carmen playground, situated in the Las Pedrizas area. The entire facility has been restored and enlarged, €11,734.58 was invested into this project.
In a related development, Urbanism Councillor Miguel Ángel Jiménez has announced that the much-anticipated Baluma Park is nearing completion, marking a significant achievement for Rincón de la Victoria. Despite facing challenges throughout the process, the project is set to be finalised in a couple of weeks, with the opening scheduled for February.
Despite setbacks, the project, spanning 2,730.19 square metres, promises to be a central feature in the urban landscape. The park will encompass approximately 500 square metres of inclusive playground space, featuring swings, a tower/castle, and other attractions. An 800-square-metre sports area will include fitness zones, cardio equipment, and more. Baluma Park will also offer green spaces, parking, communal areas with benches, chess tables, public amenities, kiosks, and much more.
With a total investment of €2.6 million, covering land acquisition and project implementation, the park, which originally had a 4-month timeline, faced delays due to adjustments related to the new promenade.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
