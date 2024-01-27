By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 12:29

Rock the night: Furya's electrifying indie performance at La Faràndula. Image; Furya / Facebook.

Experience the electrifying performance of the indie rock band Furya at La Faràndula Café Teatre on February 9, starting at 10:30 PM.

Furya, a fresh project emerging from Valencia, brings together former members of various local bands.

Their mission is to craft powerful messages through their music, delving into the sounds of national indie rock with influences ranging from festival bands to post-punk, electronic new wave, and nostalgic 90s indie rock.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness their debut EP, ‘Disturbia,’ which tackles the frustrations of the contemporary world.

The album reflects on life, suffering, anxiety, history, and societal challenges.

For more information, you can reach out to La Faràndula Café Teatre via email at lafarandulateatre@gmail.com, by phone at (+34) 665 90 38 32, or by visiting them at Calle Marroquineria 9, 03750 Pedreguer.