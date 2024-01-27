Share the Love at La Scala

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 16:55

Photo: Martin Joseph

Enjoy the perfect Valentine’s Day on Wednesday February 14 with a romantic dinner with your loved one at La Scala Marbella. Enjoy a Glass of Prosecco on arrival, dine from a delicious set menu, including scallops, and other choices to start, maybe share a Beef Wellington for 2 or indulge yourselves with Lobster Thermidor plusmany other options.

There will be live music on the night by “Mr Sinatra” Martin Joseph singing Love Songs for all you romantics. Martin Joseph is the ultimate Frank Sinatra and Rat Pack Performer. Martin Joseph is rated as one of Europe’s top Rat Pack singers. His unique Frank Sinatra Tribute Show encompasses all of ‘Old Blue Eyes’ favourite tunes in a vibrant performance from start to finish. Hearing is truly believing, as Martin has Sinatra’s voice and moves down to a tee.

To make a reservation, call 951 569 362 or book online: www.lascalamarbella.com