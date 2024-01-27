Share the Love at La Scala

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 16:55
Photo: Martin Joseph
Enjoy the perfect Valentine’s Day on Wednesday February 14 with a romantic dinner with your loved one at La Scala Marbella. Enjoy a Glass of Prosecco on arrival, dine from a delicious set menu, including scallops, and other choices to start, maybe share a Beef Wellington for 2 or indulge yourselves with Lobster Thermidor plusmany other options.
There will be live music on the night by “Mr Sinatra” Martin Joseph singing Love Songs for all you romantics. Martin Joseph is the ultimate Frank Sinatra and Rat Pack Performer. Martin Joseph is rated as one of Europe’s top Rat Pack singers. His unique Frank Sinatra Tribute Show encompasses all of ‘Old Blue Eyes’ favourite tunes in a vibrant performance from start to finish. Hearing is truly believing, as Martin has Sinatra’s voice and moves down to a tee.
To make a reservation, call 951 569 362 or book online: www.lascalamarbella.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.